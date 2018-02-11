| Published Sun, February 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 10th 2018 at 18:15 GMT +3

Coffee farmer Eijah Omanga at his farm in Itierio village in Bonchari sub-county in Kisii County. The farmers have been denied permits to export coffee for processing the produce outside the county as the county says it has the capacity to process the produce. (Photo: Denish Ochieng Standard)

The Government and counties will in the next three years mobilise Sh7.5 billion to fund the revival of the coffee sub-sector.

A committee appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta two years ago says the cash will help to address gaps along the value chain.

Coffee Sub-sector Implementation Committee (CSIC) Chairman Joseph Kieyah said finance was one of the key components of the reforms being fast-tracked by the national and county governments.

“Our worry in the sub-sector is the declining production and lack of morale among the farmers. As a committee, we are in the process of implementing a roadmap and action plan for the revival of the coffee sub-sector that prioritises production, marketing and value addition,” he said.

“We are reaching out to all the value chain players to guarantee consensus on the implementation of the new reforms.”

Two weeks ago, the committee hosted governors from 31 coffee-growing counties who agreed to support the coffee reform agenda.

Prof Kieyah spoke at the Coffee Research Institute headquarters in Ruiru during the National Coffee Conference and Ruiru Coffee Fair 2018.

CSIC was created in 2016 to coordinate and provide strategic leadership in implementation of the coffee reforms, among other duties.

Kieyah said of the expected money, the national government will provide Sh4.4 billion in the 2018/19 financial year while counties will be required to factor in Sh3.1 billion each in their agriculture budgets for the next three years.

For the counties, this will be in addition to providing extension services.

Kieyah said Sh758.4 million and Sh150 million will be committed to finance fertiliser subsidy and planting materials and training respectively.

Rehabilitation of pulping stations will consume Sh200 million and Sh200 million will go to capacity building.