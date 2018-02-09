Police recover 230 stolen mobile phones, arrest 15 suspects in Nairobi

| Published Fri, February 9th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 9th 2018 at 00:02 GMT +3

Police officers on Thursday recovered 230 stolen mobile phones, 10 cameras, 15 laptops and 12 tablets during a police operation in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

15 suspects were arrested during the operation. The police operation comes at a time when several incidents of mugging have been reported in various parts of the city.

ALSO READ: South B under siege as daring criminals strike

There has been an upsurge of mugging and snatching incidents in the city. Muggers walk in groups of between five and ten people attacking pedestrians during day time.

They also snatch even earrings from female pedestrians with impunity leaving some of them with serious injuries.

Initially, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko had formed an anti-mugging squad to help police curb situation.

“After receiving several cases of insecurity within some sections of Nairobi CBD my office today formed anti-mugging squad who will work closely with Kenya police to curb the situation,” Sonko said.

Sonko had also claimed they had reports some politicians and business people are funding youths to terrorize people in the city, though he did not provide prove to the claims.

Senior officer who talked to The Standard said the move by Sonko was a knee jerk reaction, which cannot help.

“He knows where the problem is. Hawkers and street children are the problem and the government must address that first,” said the officer who asked not to be named.

ALSO READ: Thieves find safe hard nut to crack