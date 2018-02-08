Nairobi set for mega high-end project Next Story
New oil plan set to cost Sh290 billion Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Why you can now trade in foreign currency online

By Otiato Guguyu | Published Thu, February 8th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 7th 2018 at 20:14 GMT +3

You can now trade in foreign currency online.

The Capital Markets Authority has given its first licence for the service to Execution Point Ltd under the new Capital Markets (Online Foreign Exchange Trading) Regulations, 2017.

ALSO READ: CMA restores fines against three Uchumi bosses

The authority said yesterday it had only approved currency transactions where a trader, for instance, can take a position on the movement of the Euro against the US dollar or the dollar against the yen.

It has, however, outlawed the buying and selling of the forex.

RELATED TOPICS:
forex business
foreign exchange
capital markets authority

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Nairobi Securities Exchange bounces back

Nairobi Securities Exchange bounces back

Watch Live TV




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited