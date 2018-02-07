Central Kenya counties under pressure over alcohol levy Next Story
Cleaner gains access into KCB banking hall, killed

By Cyrus Ombati | Published Wed, February 7th 2018 at 07:53, Updated February 7th 2018 at 07:58 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: A cleaner was shot dead after he broke into the banking hall of the Kenya Commercial Bank's Kiserian branch.

The cleaner had on Sunday gained access to the bank through the roof. Police said when he reached the banking hall, the alarm went off, alerting police and other staff who stay nearby. Police found the cleaner in the banking hall.

Witnesses said a rope the cleaner had used to drop from the roof was recovered. Kajiado County police boss Rop Kipkemboi said detectives were investigating to find out how the cleaner managed to gain access to the roof.

“We are informed the bank is closed on Sundays, but the cleaner had managed to get into the hall. Investigations are ongoing,” he said. The attempted robbery comes several months after thieves dug a hole into the bank's Thika branch and stole more than Sh50 million.

 

