President Kenyatta seeking new office space despite Harambee House

NAIROBI, KENYA: President Uhuru Kenyatta wants to rent office space in Nairobi's Upper Hill despite having an office at Harambee House in the central business district.

State House Comptroller Kinuthia Mbugua on Tuesday put out an advertisement for 6,000 to 8,000 square feet office space along three roads in Upper Hill.

“The office should be within a radius of not more than 2.5 kilometres from the Nairobi Central Business District and preferably along 4th Ngong Avenue, 5th Ngong Avenue and Ralph Bunche Road,” Mr Mbugua wrote.

In his first term, the President worked exclusively from State House, only occasionally going to Harambee House.

But last November, Uhuru showed up for work in the CBD, where he met the new county officials as well as officials of different ministries.

Industry players say very few buildings in the proposed area have such huge space, which is the equivalent of about a fifth of a football field.

The move would cost taxpayers an average of Sh14 million a year if the rent is charged at an average of Sh150 per square feet.

Other fees, including service charge, furniture and fittings would push the costs higher.

According to the 2018 draft budget, the President's office had requested Sh2 billion extra under capital expenses of the Cabinet.

Cabinet Affairs, which cost Sh2.3 billion, will balloon to Sh4.5 billion next year and Sh5 billion in 2019.

