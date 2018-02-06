Defence ministry announces dates for KDF recruitment Previous Story
Market rout wipes $114 billion from fortunes of world's richest

By Bloomberg | Published Tue, February 6th 2018 at 11:48, Updated February 6th 2018 at 12:00 GMT +3
President, founder and CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg speaks during a Reuters interview at the University of Bogota (PHOTO: REUTERS)

A plunge in U.S. stocks Monday cut the fortunes of the world’s 500 richest people by $114 billion as the optimism over tax cuts that fueled January’s gains gave way to worries about inflation.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Chairman Warren Buffett, the world’s third-richest person, was hardest hit, losing $5.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Berkshire is the biggest shareholder of Wells Fargo & Co., which plunged 9.2 percent, the most in the S&P 500.

Buffett, 87, was one of 18 billionaires in the Bloomberg ranking to lose more than $1 billion on the day. Facebook Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s fortune tumbled by $3.6 billion, the second-biggest decline.

Even Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, wasn’t immune to the carnage. His fortune slipped $3.3 billion to $116.4 billion as shares of the retail behemoth fell 2.8 percent.

Alphabet Inc.’s Larry Page and Sergey Brin each took hits of about $2.3 billion.

The rout followed more modest declines on Friday that erased $68.5 billion in wealth from the world’s 500 richest people.

Why Malindi billionaire wants to relocate businesses

Trump wants Postal Service to charge 'much more' for Amazon shipments

