Company needs Sh80 million to pay the remaining debts

By Kepher Otieno | Published Tue, February 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 5th 2018 at 18:29 GMT +3
Almost empty Muhoroni Sugar Company cane hauling area, General Manager Nashon Osieko said the company has lost sixty million shillings due to ethnic clashes in Muhoroni.(Photo: Denish Ochieng/ Standard)

Chemelil Sugar Company has spent Sh300 million to offset part of the debt it owes farmers and other creditors.

The firm's acting managing director, Gabriel Nyangwesso, yesterday said the money was from the State.

 "We are happy and thank the Government for coming to our aid at our hour of need," said Nyangwesso, who added that the company needs another Sh80 million to pay the remaining debts.

Farmers have been demanding prompt payment for delivered cane. 

Kisumu
debts
Chemelil Sugar Company

