Company needs Sh80 million to pay the remaining debts

| Published Tue, February 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 5th 2018 at 18:29 GMT +3

Chemelil Sugar Company has spent Sh300 million to offset part of the debt it owes farmers and other creditors.

The firm's acting managing director, Gabriel Nyangwesso, yesterday said the money was from the State.

"We are happy and thank the Government for coming to our aid at our hour of need," said Nyangwesso, who added that the company needs another Sh80 million to pay the remaining debts.

Farmers have been demanding prompt payment for delivered cane.