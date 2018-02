| Published Tue, February 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 5th 2018 at 18:12 GMT +3

Insurer AAR eyes North-Rift region

Medical underwriter AAR Insurance has announced the launch of a Sh150 million reward programme targeting the best-performing agents.

Dubbed 'Simply the Best', the year-long incentive targets both its in-house and independent agents.

ALSO READ: Sacco rewards royal customers with weekly cash prizes

The campaign's ultimate prize is a new Mercedes Benz C200. AAR Insurance Kenya General Manager Nixon Shigoli said also up for grabs are cash and laptops.