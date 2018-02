| Published Tue, February 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 5th 2018 at 18:08 GMT +3

Small cup of cappuccino with coffee beans and heart shaped milk foam, top view isolated on white background

Fairtrade Africa and coffee house chain ArtCaffe have entered into a deal to promote uptake of premium-blended coffee among Kenyans.

The two firms said in a statement yesterday the campaign dubbed #coffeewithdignity will enable coffee lovers to buy the export coffee blend from Artcaffé at an affordable price.

The initiative is also expected to fetch farmers a fair price and a sustainable source of income for their beans.