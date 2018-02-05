Kenya is reaching for new heights with tallest residential building in sub-Saharan Africa

| Published Mon, February 5th 2018 at 12:21, Updated February 5th 2018 at 12:35 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Ground breaking ceremony for tallest residential building in sub-Saharan Africa is set for Tuesday 6 in Nairobi.

The property, dubbed 88 Nairobi Condominium and located in Nairobi’s upscale Upperhill district, will feature a 44-floor, high-end, dedicated residential condominiums designed to five-star hotel standards, and aligned with World Bank and European Union safety requirements.

Kenya’s capital Nairobi has become the center of iconic buildings witnessing growing investor appetite for landmark building. In May this last year, President Uhuru laid foundation stone for the tallest building in Africa.

Once completed, it will displace South Africa’s Carlton Centre as Africa’s tallest building. Carlton Centre is 50-floor, 223 metres-tall building completed in 1973 and no building has surpassed it since.

The Nairobi’s Pinnacle Tower, a 70 storey building in Nairobi's Upper Hill area will offer stylish commercial offices, luxury apartments and a five star Hilton Hotel, joined together by a three storey shopping mall and entertainment center.

It will also include 42 floors of residential apartments, 20 floors of Grade A offices, five floors of shopping and three floors of basement parking, a gaming zone and a luxury mall spread across three floors. At 900 feet, the building will also have the highest viewing deck in Africa, offering spectacular views of Mt Kilimanjaro and Mt Kenya. It will also have a helipad.