Top poaching investigator killed in his Karen home

| Published Mon, February 5th 2018 at 11:24, Updated February 5th 2018 at 12:39 GMT +3

Esmond Bradley has been a key play in investigating illegal wildlife trade [Courtesy]

One of world’s renown poaching investigators, Esmond Bradley Martin has been found dead in his home in Karen, Nairobi.

Esmond who has spent decades talking to traders and traffickers and investigating smuggling routes around the world died in what police sources termed as ‘suspicious circumstances’.

ALSO READ: Two men fined with Sh20M for being in possession of ivory

The one time United Nations special envoy for rhino conservation was found with a stab wound to his neck on Sunday February 4, 2018.

The 75-year-old has been at the forefront of battling poaching, authoring many investigative reports on rhino and ivory smuggling in Kenya and trade across Asian countries.

He had recently travelled from a research trip in Myanmar and is reported to have been in the process of writing his findings.

Wildlife Direct Chief Executive Officer, Paula Kahumbu eulogised him as a global authority on rhino horn trafficking saying pachyderms lost a great champion.

“Esmond was at the forefront of exposing the scale of ivory markets in USA, Congo, Nigeria, Angola, China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Laos and recently Myanmar. He always collaborated with Save the Elephants and worked with many of us generously sharing his findings and views,” she posted on Twitter.

2/3 Esmond was at the forefront of exposing the scale of ivory markets in USA, Congo, Nigeria, Angola, China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Laos and recently Myanmar. He always collaborated with Save the Elephants and worked with many of us generously sharing his findings & views. — Dr. Paula Kahumbu (@paulakahumbu) February 5, 2018

Police have said the attackers are yet to be arrested.

More to follow.

ALSO READ: Cane poaching threatens Sony Sugar business