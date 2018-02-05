Court spares Nairobi traders from eviction Next Story
Corporate Kenya shapes education charity as West reduces funding Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Top poaching investigator killed in his Karen home

By Hillary Orinde | Published Mon, February 5th 2018 at 11:24, Updated February 5th 2018 at 12:39 GMT +3
Esmond Bradley has been a key play in investigating illegal wildlife trade [Courtesy]

One of world’s renown poaching investigators, Esmond Bradley Martin has been found dead in his home in Karen, Nairobi.

Esmond who has spent decades talking to traders and traffickers and investigating smuggling routes around the world died in what police sources termed as ‘suspicious circumstances’.

ALSO READ: Two men fined with Sh20M for being in possession of ivory

The one time United Nations special envoy for rhino conservation was found with a stab wound to his neck on Sunday February 4, 2018.

The 75-year-old has been at the forefront of battling poaching, authoring many investigative reports on rhino and ivory smuggling in Kenya and trade across Asian countries.

He had recently travelled from a research trip in Myanmar and is reported to have been in the process of writing his findings.

Wildlife Direct Chief Executive Officer, Paula Kahumbu eulogised him as a global authority on rhino horn trafficking saying pachyderms lost a great champion.

“Esmond was at the forefront of exposing the scale of ivory markets in USA, Congo, Nigeria, Angola, China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Laos and recently Myanmar. He always collaborated with Save the Elephants and worked with many of us generously sharing his findings and views,” she posted on Twitter.

Police have said the attackers are yet to be arrested.

More to follow. 

ALSO READ: Cane poaching threatens Sony Sugar business

RELATED TOPICS:
poaching
Esmond Bradley Martin
wildlife conservation
ivory trade

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

State fight against poaching now goes high-tech

State fight against poaching now goes high-tech

Police nab father and son selling Sh5.4 million ivory

Police nab father and son selling Sh5.4 million ivory

Kenya to get share of European Union's Sh3.6 billion

Kenya to get share of European Union's Sh3.6 billion

Watch Live TV




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited