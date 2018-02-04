Residents reel from losses as donkey theft escalates

| Published Sun, February 4th 2018 at 11:25, Updated February 4th 2018 at 11:32 GMT +3

Residents protest the rising theft of donkeys in the area [Joseph Muchiri, Standard]

Residents have raised the alarm over increased theft of donkeys at Mwea Irrigation Scheme in Kirinyaga County.

The animals are sold to abattoirs or local butcheries.

On Monday, five donkeys were stolen in Nguka village and slaughtered in a neighbouring rice paddy.

Villagers stumbled upon heads, skeleton, intestines and hooves of donkeys, an indication that the butchers made away only with the meat and skin.

Earlier, two donkeys belonging to Mr John Mwangi were stolen and slaughtered a few metres from his house.

Mwangi lamented that his source of livelihood had been taken away.

“At my age, I do not have the energy to do menial work. I had relied on the donkeys since I bought them from Nakuru years back and walked them to Mwea. It’s a huge blow to me,” he said.

Donkeys are a popular means of transport in the irrigation scheme.

James Gachoki, the chairman of Ndorome Gitito Donkey Riders Association, who lost three donkeys during the Monday theft, said he bought the animals from his savings when he worked as a shamba boy.

The donkeys earned Mr Gachoki at least Sh1,000 a day.

Kirinyaga Donkey Owners Association chairman Silas Gitonga said more than 100 donkeys were stolen in Mwea last year.

“That is an alarming figure considering the low numbers of donkeys in Kirinyaga. Due to sale and slaughter of donkeys, their population in Mwea has reduced from more than 4,000 to 2,500 in less than two years,” he said. According to a census by Kenya Network for the Dissemination of Agricultural Technologies last year, Kenya had 900,000 donkeys down from 1.8 million recorded in a 1999 census.

Donkey owners and riders held a peaceful demonstration in Wang’uru town on Wednesday, to protest the theft. Thy called for police intervention.

They went to the local police station, Livestock department and area MP Wachira Kabinga’s offices and demanded to be involved in issuance of donkey movement permits. They also want sale of donkeys carried out in livestock markets only.

The group also called for a review of the law to ban slaughter of donkeys.

However, Mwea East OCPD Kizito Mutoro blamed the farmers for not reporting the theft of the animals to the police. He, however, assured that security will be beefed up to prevent criminal activities.

“We also urge farmers to construct secure sheds for their donkeys. Leaving them unattended at night will make it easy for thieves. If farmers have secure sheds for their dairy cows, goats and chickens, they should do the same for donkeys,” he said.

Area Administration Police Commandant Charles Mutuma said they had deployed undercover officers to track down suspected donkey thieves as well as those selling uninspected meat.

Florence Wainaina and Mary Wambui, who are officials of a local donkey owners association, said reduction of the animals would burden women who will be forced to carry grains, firewood and water on their backs.

They warned that riders of donkeys may turn to crime if their livelihood is threatened.

Kenya has licensed donkey abattoirs in Naivasha and Mogotio, which source for donkeys from all over the country.

Mwea residents claim traders who supply the abattoirs use local brokers who offer them stolen donkeys.