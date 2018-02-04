Kenyan firm wins Startup of the Year Africa 2018 award

| Published Sun, February 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 3rd 2018 at 19:48 GMT +3

Photo: Courtesy

A Kenyan startup has won the Startup of the Year Africa 2018 award worth Sh1.3 million at a ceremony in Casablanca, Morocco.

The firm is a virtual water network operator and was founded by Brian Bosire and Victor Shikoli.

It brings intelligence in water distribution by preventing leakages on the network and automatic (mobile) billing payment.

The award is organised by Startup.Info magazine in support of African innovation.

More than 600 startups from 52 different countries took part with over 12,000 online votes gathered, and 41 million people reached on social media.

The Startup of the Year Africa 2018 will receive a main prize of 10,000 Euros (Sh1.3million) in cash and the same amount in a visibility pack - Startup.info website background, mention in press campaign, banner in emailing - and integration into the magazine partners’ business network.

Other winning categories included the Qwant public choice award won by Ecodome of Morocco, OCP – Agritech special prize that went to Grace Agricole of Ivory Coast Energy Startup of the year award won by Peachwater Consulting of Nigeria.

One of the other innovation awards, the Africa diaspora award, was won by Semoa of France.