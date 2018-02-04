Government to come up with intervention methods if situation changes

| Published Sun, February 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 3rd 2018 at 19:43 GMT +3

Agriculture Principal Secretary Richard Lesiyampe

Agriculture Principal Secretary Richard Lesiyampe has said the price of a packet of maize flour should not exceed Sh115.

Speaking in Mombasa, the PS said even though the subsidy programme ended last December, Kenya has enough maize and a 90kg bag should not cost more that Sh3,200.

ALSO READ: So, you want to invest in rich avocado export business?

“We have adequate supply of maize and we believe that with the current prices stabilising at Sh3,200 for a 90kg bag, there should be no reason a 2kg packet of flour should be anything above Sh115,” he said.

Dr Lesiyampe said if the situation changes, the government will come up with ways to intervene.