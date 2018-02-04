Zuckerberg’s first visit to Africa saw him make a surprise detour to Kenya

| Published Sun, February 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 3rd 2018 at 19:20 GMT +3

Mark Zuckerberg in Nairobi with Joseph Mucheru, the Kenyan Cabinet Secretary of Information and Communications at Mama Oliech Restaurant wherethey ate fish.

Facebook targets Africa amid waning interest from world’s millennials

If you joined Facebook at the onset of the site’s growing popularity some 10 years ago, chances are you and your friends have been using less of the app over the past few years.

Today, the world’s largest social networking site marks its 14th birthday and like a bad case of adolescence, Facebook is facing the greatest challenge to its future growth.

On Thursday, Facebook released its earnings report revealing that the number of people who log onto the site each day in the US and Canada, its most lucrative markets, fell for the first time ever.

In addition, the company recorded the slowest growth rate in daily active users, indicating that its crowd is not only spending less time on the site, but new users are getting harder to attract.

Still, more than 2.1 billion people use Facebook every month and 1.4 billion daily with the company enjoying healthy cash flows.

Total revenues almost doubled from $27.6 billion (Sh2.8 trillion) reported in 2016 to $40.6 billion (Sh4.1 trillion) to the year ending December 2017.

Operating costs and expenses rose by 35 per cent to $20 billion (Sh2 trillion) with profit after tax more than doubling to $15.9 billion (Sh1.6 trillion) compared to a similar period last year.

LESS EYEBALLS

Despite the rosy numbers and a robust projection, Facebook was hard pressed to assure investors that changes made to the site’s home page would not lead to decreased engagement, fewer new users and hence less eyeballs for advertisers.

“Our focus in 2018 is making sure Facebook isn’t just fun, but also good for people’s wellbeing and society,” said Chief Executive Mark Zuckergerg.

“We’re doing this by encouraging meaningful connections between people rather than passive consumption of content.”

Mr Zuckerberg further said changes on the newsfeed algorithm such as showing fewer viral videos were already bearing fruit, with time spent on Facebook reducing by roughly 50 million hours every day in the last quarter.

“Research shows that strengthening our relationships improves our well-being,” he said. “When we use social media to connect with people, that correlates with long-term measures of well-being you’d expect, like happiness and health but passively watching videos or reading articles may not have those same effects.”

Zuckerberg’s remarks came in the wake of sustained criticism that social media, particularly Facebook and Twitter, was becoming a harmful environment - keeping users in closed feedback loops and facilitating the viral spread of fake news.

This concern was heightened by revelations that Russian hackers used bots (dummy user accounts) to spread malicious misinformation and advertising on Facebook and Twitter during the US 2016 presidential election campaigns.

“The world feels anxious and divided -- and that played out on Facebook. We’ve seen abuse on our platform, including interference from nation states, the spread of news that is false, sensational and polarising, and debate about the utility of social media,” said Zuckerberg.

PREVENT HARM

“We have a responsibility to fully understand how our services are used, and to do everything we can to amplify the good and prevent harm.”

The falling numbers of daily users as well as less engagement time is, however, a source of concern for the company particularly in its prime North American markets.

Facebook’s average revenue per user (ARPU) is highest in the US and Canada currently standing at Sh2,756 followed by Europe at Sh912 with Asia Pacific standing at Sh216.

Africa is lumped under ‘rest of the world’ where Facebook only manages to make Sh191 on average per user.

It is with this in mind that Facebook has in the last two years increasingly turned its focus to Africa where users average 170 million in a continent of over 900 million, in a bid to rack up new users and hit the second billion.

Another driving force for Facebook to expand its footprint in Africa is the fact that mobile advertising revenue accounts for 89 per cent of its advertising revenue.

Kenya has set herself apart in the adoption and use of mobile buoyed by the popularity of M-Pesa, considered the first mobile peer-to-peer money transfer service - putting the country firmly in the sights of the social media behemoth.

It was thus not surprising when Zuckerberg’s first visit to Africa in September 2016 saw him make a surprise detour to Kenya, meeting ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru and developers at the iHub and Nailab.

“The reason I specifically wanted to come to Nairobi is the fact that Kenya is a clear leader in mobile money,” he said.

“It has been fascinating to see how you can move money so efficiently in a way you can’t in many other countries, including the US,” added Zuckerberg.