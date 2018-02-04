Corporate Kenya shapes education charities as West reduces funding Next Story
Central Bank fines Chinese bank Sh600m under anti-money laundering act

By Reuters | Published Sun, February 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 3rd 2018 at 19:09 GMT +3
Photo:Courtesy

South Africa’s central bank has fined China Construction Bank (CCB) $6 million for non-compliance with the country’s financial intelligence act, it said on Friday.

“It should be noted that the administrative sanctions were not imposed because CCB was found to have facilitated transactions involving money laundering or the financing of terrorism but because of weaknesses in the bank’s control measures,” the central bank said in a statement.

The regulator said 20 million rand of the fine would be suspended pending the Chinese Construction Bank’s compliance with conditions imposed.

RELATED TOPICS:
South Africa
Chinese bank
anti-money laundering act

Toyota recalls more than 700,000 vehicles

Kenya suffers fifth place semifinal exit in the hands of Fiji

South Africa police conduct raids in case involving Zuma friends

Cape Town’s water crisis heightens as it approaches 'Day Zero'

