| Published Sun, February 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 3rd 2018 at 18:54 GMT +3

Photo: Courtesy

Vodafone Group has said it is in talks to buy some European assets owned by US cable company Liberty Global.

The firm said the discussions were at an “early stage” and there was “no certainty” the deal would go through.

The talks concern assets in markets where the firms overlap, including Germany, Czech Republic, and Hungary.

Vodafone emphasised that the talks were not about a merger with Liberty, which owns Virgin Media.