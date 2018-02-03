CMA draws fresh charges against former Uchumi bosses

| Published Sat, February 3rd 2018 at 09:25, Updated February 3rd 2018 at 09:32 GMT +3

Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has drawn fresh charges against former directors of Uchumi Supermarkets after the High Court quashed penalties issued two years ago.

The regulator had fined James Murigu Sh660,000, being the pay he received as director of Uchumi, while Bartholomew Ragalo was ordered to pay the Sh855,000 he earned as board member.

The directors were also banned from holding office in any publicly-listed company. Joyce Ogundo’s case was still ongoing.

Last month, Justice George Odunga scrapped the penalties on the retailer’s three former directors on charges of fraud over a flawed Sh895 million rights issue in 2014.

CMA now says the ruling faulted the phrasing and process of penalising the directors but had not cleared them of the fraud charges.

“The court held that the Authority did not craft or phrase the contraventions in tandem with the exact wording of Section 30D (1) (a) and Section 34 (b) of the Capital Markets Act,” said the regulator in a statement.

“The Authority, having reviewed the judgements delivered by the High Court, has re-drafted the contraventions against the former directors and will proceed to issue the relevant communications so as to provide (them) an opportunity to be heard.”

CMA has written new demand letters to the directors asking them to account for their role in the fraud.

Misleading information

It says the board oversaw issuing of an Information Memorandum that was misleading after changing the one approved by the regulator.

Uchumi also cooked its books to look profitable yet it was in loss-making territory by revaluing a Kasarani property whose ownership was in contention and booking money from transactions that had not yet reached the retailer’s accounts.

“It appears that without the investment property revaluations, Uchumi would have made a loss of Sh335 million in 2014 and Sh122 million in 2013,” CMA said.