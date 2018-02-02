Ministry to probe airline operations

| Published Fri, February 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 1st 2018 at 23:31 GMT +3

The Transport Ministry is investigating local airlines to flush out rogue operators after it emerged that some of them have been violating the terms of their licences.

Principal Secretary Paul Maringa said yesterday a team made up of officials from different agencies in air transport has been investigating airlines based at Wilson Airport. He said any airline found breaking the rules would have its licence revoked.

“We initiated investigations, which are being carried out by officials from the Ministry, Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), Kenya Airports Authority, and other agencies and the findings should be out in the course of this or next week.

"If we establish anyone has been doing this, we will revoke their licence,” said Mr Maringa yesterday when he opened a regional airline industry symposium in Nairobi.

Of concern, the PS said, were three airlines licensed to carry passengers but had been ferrying cargo mostly between Nairobi’s Wilson Airport and Mogadishu in Somalia.

Other challenges

Last week, KCAA suspended the operations of two airlines. “It is a serious issue and we will tie up all these things and find out the areas of compromise,” said Mr Maringa.

Air operator licences are specific as to the services airlines offer in the market while the planes are designed to either ferry passengers or goods.

“A cargo plane is designed differently. When you use a passenger plane to carry cargo, you are posing a risk to yourself and the public as well as bringing about other challenges because the two are different. Among the differences is that a cargo plane has a higher carrying capacity.

“Cargo is also unstable and needs systems of anchorage, which are not present in a passenger plane,” said the PS.

