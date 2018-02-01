Governor Mike Sonko wants all city buildings repainted Next Story
Why Africa's super-rich wants to own homes in Kenya Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Home & Away

Uhuru directs immediate repossession of grabbed NYS land

By Fredrick Obura | Published Thu, February 1st 2018 at 15:25, Updated February 1st 2018 at 15:34 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed immediate repossession of all grabbed National Youth Service (NYS) land.

The President said part of the plan to ensure employment, housing and food security is to ensure that the land stolen from NYS reverts back to the youth.

ALSO READ: Speaker invites views on nine Uhuru nominees before vetting

He spoke during a tour of the National Youth Service Textile and Garment Technology Institute. He said that as part of his Big Four Agenda, the National Youth Service will tailor all uniforms worn by Disciplined Forces.

“In this way we will create employment for our young people under the pillar of enhanced manufacturing.”

RELATED TOPICS:
Uhuru Kenyatta
NYS
Anne Waiguru

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Why Uhuru should discard hope of leaving rich legacy by 2022

Why Uhuru should discard hope of leaving rich legacy by 2022

Karua rolls up sleeves against Waiguru lawyer in appeal case

Karua rolls up sleeves against Waiguru lawyer in appeal case

Governor Waiguru embarks on health reform agenda

Governor Waiguru embarks on health reform agenda

Governor, MP from Narok clash over Raila 'oath' plan

Governor, MP from Narok clash over Raila 'oath' plan

Watch Live TV




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Home & Away

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited