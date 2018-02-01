Uhuru directs immediate repossession of grabbed NYS land

| Published Thu, February 1st 2018 at 15:25, Updated February 1st 2018 at 15:34 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed immediate repossession of all grabbed National Youth Service (NYS) land.

The President said part of the plan to ensure employment, housing and food security is to ensure that the land stolen from NYS reverts back to the youth.

He spoke during a tour of the National Youth Service Textile and Garment Technology Institute. He said that as part of his Big Four Agenda, the National Youth Service will tailor all uniforms worn by Disciplined Forces.

“In this way we will create employment for our young people under the pillar of enhanced manufacturing.”