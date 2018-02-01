Court orders detention of night guards linked banker’s killing in Mombasa

| Published Thu, February 1st 2018 at 15:00, Updated February 1st 2018 at 15:07 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Mombasa Court has ordered the detention of two guards charged with the murder of Mombasa banker David Wokabi.

The guards will be detained for two more weeks pending completion of an investigation.

ALSO READ: Security firm explains Mombasa banker's killing

David Kamau Wokabi, an employee of CFC Stanbic Bank, Nyali branch, was allegedly beaten by four security guards for urinating on grass outside a club in Mombasa.

He died a week later while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mombasa.

Kamau was allegedly attacked at around 3am on January 7 by the security guards who were manning the complex where the club is housed. A colleague rushed him to hospital.

Solvit Security Solutions Limited, the firm where the guards work has however claimed that the banker was violent and abusive when confronted by its guards for urinating in the open.

The firm bought space in newspapers to provide its version of events leading to David Kamau Wokabi’s death and depicted the deceased as a violent man who slashed one of its guards with a sword in an altercation.