Anti-tobacco body demands apology from CS Balala over Shisha remarks

NAIROBI, KENYA: Anti-tobacco body in the country has lashed at Tourism Minister Najib Balala asking him to withdraw his recent shisha remarks.

Balala has been on record supporting the substance which he says is an important tool in the tourism sector and that its ban was negatively affecting tourism sector.

ALSO READ: Court declines to lift ban imposed on shisha sale

Kenya Tobacco Control Alliance KTCA led by its chair Joel Gitali has asked the minister to respect the lives of Kenyan youth most of whom were perishing because of shisha.

He wondered why Balala was going against his Muslim faith and the government he serves saying he was undermining his fellow CS Cleopa Mailu who banned the substance last year.

Immediately after Mailu issued a gazette notice banning the business, the alliance was among the first in the country to term the move as successful after many years of struggle.

According to the chairman, it was the best thing to happen in the country after being banned in Uganda and Burundi.

“If every country is banning the drug why should anyone remain defensive when we all know the negative effects of the substance?” he said.

He warned Balala for wanting to do business with the lives of millions of Kenyans and thanked Muslim brothers for condemning the careless utterances by the minister.

Muslim leadership is among those who took issue with the minister and distanced itself from such utterances saying it was not part of their decision.

They wondered how the government would again contradict itself by praising drugs they are supposed to fight at all costs.

“Balala has been a respected leader for long why should he now not be concerned more about the lives of his fellow Kenyans just because of making money from tourists?’ they asked.

To keep his image intact and save his face, Balala is now required to apologise to the public in 14 days period.