Tough times as car sales fall by 21 per cent

Isuzu East Africa Headquarters. [Photo by Wilberforce Okwiri/Standard]

The number of new cars sold last year dropped by 21 per cent, according to a new report by car dealer Isuzu East Africa.

By the end of December, a total of 10,722 new cars were sold, down from 13,535 units that were sold a year earlier.

According to the firm, sales of almost all classes of vehicles registered a decline except in the medium trucks and mini-bus classes, signalling tough times for dealers.

Much of the year was characterised by a tense political environment as the country went through a protracted electioneering period that saw individuals and businesses cut back on spending.

Economic performance was also lacklustre, with credit growth curtailing demand for goods, including cars.

Major customer

Moreover, the Government, a major customer for most of the car dealers, has opted to lease rather than buy new cars. The leased cars are not captured as new.

Sales of half-tonne pick-ups, which can carry up to 435kg of cargo and passengers, registered the steepest decline, with sales falling by half.

Only 36 half-tonne pick-ups were sold last year compared to 72 in 2016.

Sales of large buses registered the second-highest drop, with 338 being sold last year compared to 689 in 2016.

There were fewer one-tonne pick-ups sold in 2017, with sales standing at 1,284 vehicles compared to 2,042 the previous year.

Isuzu East Africa continues to dominate the market, with a market share of 35.3 per cent.