Standard Group announces exit of MD in-charge of print Francis Munywoki

By Standard Reporter | Published Wed, January 31st 2018 at 16:46, Updated January 31st 2018 at 16:54 GMT +3
Francis Muli Munywoki

Standard Group has announced the exit of its Executive Director and Managing Director Print Francis Muli Munywoki with effect from February 1, 2018.

In a public announcement by, Company Secretary Millicent Ng’etich, the board of directors notified shareholders and the general public of Munywoki’s exit.

‘The board takes this opportunity to thank Munywoki for his commitment and service spanning a period of six years’ Read the notice.

The Standard Group is the oldest Multimedia Media Company in Kenya which was established in 1902.

 It operates under the name, The Standard Group Limited. It is acknowledged and respected as the leading multi-media house in Kenya with a growing influence on matters of national and international interest.

Standard Group
Francis Munywoki

