Nairobi residents keep off street as Raila takes ‘oath’

| Published Wed, January 31st 2018 at 09:41, Updated January 31st 2018 at 09:50 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: City residents on Tuesday started their day cautiously, wary that chaos might erupt due to the swearing in of NASA principals Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka.

Most roads in the city remained largely deserted throughout the day as many stayed away from the central business district. Most business remained closed while others were partially opened.

Those travelling to the city centre made it in a record time. "CBD deserted. Roads clear, unbelievable that Nairobi can be without traffic," one person tweeted. "Traffic flowing smoothly all the way to town from Rongai," another one said Twitter.

Significantly lower

The roads were clear. However, by around 10am, more people could be seen in the streets, although the number was significantly lower on an ordinary weekday.

While matatus also limited their operations, many opted to capitalise on the occasion by transporting NASA supporters from residential areas to the CBD, particularly in the morning hours.

No business

Those who opened their businesses said it was a slow day.

“We have been here since morning but we have yet to get any customer,” said Amos and Japheth, shoeshines operating on Tom Mboya Street.

“We anticipated that customers would be few but decided to come anyway rather than sit bored at home,” noted the duo.

Other innovative traders carried water and soft drinks to sell to Opposition supporters at Uhuru Park. The supporters, predominantly young men, dominated the streets, marching and chanting before finally heading to Uhuru Park.

Many of the city's parking slots remained empty as motorists avoided the city centre. However, later in the day, businesses operating uptown, which are the areas near Uhuru Park, closed early when police started throwing teargas canisters at those who had gone to witness the swearing-in.

Teargas canisters

“I had gone to buy lunch at Tuskys Supermarket along Kenyatta Avenue but when I reached the counter the police threw teargas. The guards locked us inside the supermarket,” noted Mary Nanjala, who works in an office on Kenyatta Avenue.