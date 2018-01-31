Communication Authority boss Wangusi wins round one after court suspends orders to send him on compulsory leave

| Published Wed, January 31st 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 30th 2018 at 22:56 GMT +3

Communications Authority of Kenya Director General Francis Wangusi addressing a press on 17/02/2017 [Photo by Jenipher Wachie/Standard]

The Industrial Court has suspended the decision by the communications regulator to send its director general on a three-month compulsory leave.

The affidavit that Francis Wangusi filed in court exposes the intrigues between the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) and its parent ministry.

It lists several cases of alleged interference, requests for funds, and self-interest among the CA board members as the reasons behind his troubles.

Wangusi says he declined a request by the ICT Ministry on March 7, 2017, to pay Sh10 million to the Ajira Digital programme, calling it an 'imaginary and dubious' unbudgeted project.

He also links his troubles to the proposed establishment of a duplicate department of cyber security and e-commerce, which he opposed, and a request for Sh25 million contribution to the swearing-in ceremony of President Uhuru Kenyatta, which he ignored.