Citizen, NTV shut down

| Published Tue, January 30th 2018 at 10:21, Updated January 30th 2018 at 10:50 GMT +3

Citizen TV and NTV transmission have been switched off over airing NASA 'oathing'

Citizen TV and NTV transmitters are currently off air on free to air platforms.

Citizen has sent an alert saying the Communication Authority of Kenya has switched off Citizen TV and Radio over coverage of NASA ‘swearing-in’ plan.

ALSO READ: Consumers’ unending pain of mobile cash glitches as regulators remain mum

In a statement Waruru Wachira the Managing Director- Royal Media Services Limited confirmed that Tuesday morning the Communication Authority disconnected Citizen and Inooro TV transmission.

He added that there was no official communication as to why this action was taken but was actively engaging relevant Government authorities to establish the reason the switch off.

On Friday, the Government threatened to switch off media stations that will cover the National Super Alliance ‘swearing-in’ ceremony at Uhuru Park.

In a statement on Monday, the Kenya Editors Guild said that some journalists were last Friday summoned at State House for unknown reasons.

“We have just learned today that on Friday last week, a section of media managers and select editors from the main media houses were quietly summoned to a meeting at the State House, Nairobi, the objectives which were unknown. But the proceedings should be clear cause for alarm to the media and the public,” read part of the statement.

According to sources, the State had vowed to revoke licenses of media houses that will broadcast live the planned NASA swearing-in event on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Intern nurse charged with defiling patient in hospital