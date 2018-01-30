Fire razes ten plots in Nyandarua

| Published Tue, January 30th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 30th 2018 at 01:02 GMT +3

Property worth millions of shillings was on Sunday night destroyed after a fire razed 10 plots at Shauri trading centre in Nyandarua County.

Among the businesses destroyed were shops and a hardware store. Several houses were also affected.

ALSO READ: Nairobi County fire response boss interdicted

According to residents, the fire started from one of the houses and spread to the rest of the structures at around midnight.

They said all the wooden buildings were destroyed by the fire.

“We just heard an explosion from one of the wooden houses and all of a sudden, a fire broke out. It spread to the other houses within minutes,” said Joseph Karanja.

Nyandarua North OCPD Timon Odingo said no casualties were reported and that it took five hours to put out the fire. Governor Francis Kimemia promised that the affected families would be assisted.