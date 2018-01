| Published Tue, January 30th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 29th 2018 at 17:37 GMT +3

CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge

Kenya’s interbank market still remains tilted to a few players and Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) is concerned.

According to Governor Patrick Njoroge, the market, where banks and financial institutions trade currencies among themselves, still needs more “fixing” to help improve the liquidity flow in the sector.

ALSO READ: Banks lend more to private sector

“Inter-bank market still displays unusual segmentation, but we are making progress,” said Dr Njoroge during a recent press briefing in Nairobi.