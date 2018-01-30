Standard Chartered to spend Sh2 trillion to finance projects under Belt and Road initiative

| Published Tue, January 30th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 29th 2018 at 17:18 GMT +3

Chief Executive Officer,Kenya and Regional Chief Executive Officer, East Africa

The Standard Chartered Group will spend $20 billion (Sh2 trillion) to finance projects under the Belt and Road initiative by 2020.

Chief Executive Lamin Manjang said yesterday the bank closed more than 40 deals under the initiative launched in 2013 by the Chinese Government to enhance the flow of capital, goods and services between Asia and the rest of the world.

He said the bank had set up special desks manned by experienced Chinese-speaking bankers to tap into opportunities under the initiative