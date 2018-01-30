KCB boss Joshua Oigara wants rate cap restricted Next Story
Standard Chartered to spend Sh2 trillion to finance projects under Belt and Road initiative

By James Wanzala | Published Tue, January 30th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 29th 2018 at 17:18 GMT +3
Lamin Kemba Manjang Chief Executive Officer,Kenya and Regional Chief Executive Officer, East Africa speaks when Standard Chartered bank launched Video banking service in Kenya on 16th May 2017. PHOTO:WILBERFORCE OKWIRI

The Standard Chartered Group will spend $20 billion (Sh2 trillion) to finance projects under the Belt and Road initiative by 2020.

Chief Executive Lamin Manjang said yesterday the bank closed more than 40 deals under the initiative launched in 2013 by the Chinese Government to enhance the flow of capital, goods and services between Asia and the rest of the world.

ALSO READ: The 1997 copycat bank heist that left robbers Sh300 richer

He said the bank had set up special desks manned by experienced Chinese-speaking bankers to tap into opportunities under the initiative

 

