Boost as ship docks with 800 passengers at Mombasa Port for two-day stay

By Philip Mwakio | Published Mon, January 29th 2018 at 12:07, Updated January 29th 2018 at 12:16 GMT +3

MOMBASA, KENYA: Kenyan cruise tourism on Monday received a huge boost after a cruise ship arrived at the Port with 890 passengers and crew.

The vessel on a round the oceans cruise, MS Silver Spirit docked at the Port of Mombasa from Zanzibiar and will depart for Mahe, Seychelles later in the evening on Tuesday.

It is the first time in many years; a vessel is calling at the Port of Mombasa and spending over 48 hours.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Head of Corporate Communication and Public Relations, Bernard Osero led KPA managers and officials from the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) in welcoming the vessel and passengers.

''We are delighted to receive MS Silver Spirit at this time of the year. It is the fifth cruise ship visit since December 2017. We expect another cruiseship to dock early next month as the cruise ship season comes to a close,'' Osero said.

At the same time, construction of the ultra-modern cruise terminal is ongoing and is expected to be complete by August this year.

''Civil works are at over 50 percent. Initial works involved reinforcing the building and what awaits now is partitioning of rooms and lounges before the terminal is unveiled,'' Osero said.

During the ships stay at Port, the visitors left to tour the iddlylic Maasai Mara and Amboseli by air had a memorable tour of the City of Mombasa as well as short trip to Shimba Hills Game Park respectively.

Retired American Federal Government employee, Mr Mr Whitney Leblanc who is travelling with his wife expressed is pleasure at landing in Kenya

'I have always looked forward to setting foot in Kenya. I am here today after joining the ship on Cape Town, South Africa and looking forward to a memorable two day stay in your country,''Lblanc from Maryland State said.

