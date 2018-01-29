Increase in prize money makes Kenya Open richest tournament in European Challenge Tour

| Published Mon, January 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 28th 2018 at 18:02 GMT +3

Barclays Bank CEO Jeremy Awori tee off on top of KICC, Nairobi during the Kenya Open Golf Tournament launch at KICC, Nairobi on Wednesday 24/01/19. Looking on is Tourism CS Najib Balala(L)[Boniface Okendo,Standard]

Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) is upbeat the 2018 Kenya Open Golf Championship will significantly raise the country’s global profile as a golf tourism destination.

Chief Executive Officer Dr Betty Radier said in a statement the latest move to increase the tournament’s total prize kitty by 127 per cent to Sh62.5 million was expected to increase participation of local players and attract a higher calibre of players from across the globe.

The increase in prize money makes the Kenya Open the richest tournament in the European Challenge Tour. The main event will kick off on March 22.