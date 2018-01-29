KCB, counties sign deal to woo investors Next Story
Laikipia County sets aside Sh50 million to support small businesses

By Jacinta Mutura | Published Mon, January 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 28th 2018 at 17:34 GMT +3
Department of Trade, Tourism and Cooperatives

The county government has set aside Sh50 million to support small businesses.

The allocation in the enterprise fund got an increase of Sh20 million in the supplementary budget boosted by the prompt repayments of the previously disbursed loans of Sh10 million.

According to Trade, Tourism and Cooperatives County Executive Nicholas Biwott, the devolved unit aims to create more jobs by enhancing the capacity of the existing over 70,000 small and medium-sized businesses.

Applicants can access between Sh50,000 and Sh300,000.

Laikipia County
SME fund
business

