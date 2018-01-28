Leaders upbeat about global economy as curtain falls on Davos Next Story
China’s smartphone market falls for the first time

By BBC | Published Sun, January 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 27th 2018 at 18:33 GMT +3
A man walks past a logo during the presentation the Huawei's new smartphone, the Ascend P7, launched by China's Huawei Technologies in Paris, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

China’s smartphone market has fallen for the first time, with annual shipments down by four per cent in 2017, according to data from research firm Canalys.

The decline ends eight years’ growth in the world’s largest mobile phone market. Smartphone brands Huawei, Oppo and Vivo continue to dominate the Chinese handset market.

Despite the overall slowdown of the market, Huawei saw double-digit growth, the Canalys report said. Between 2010 and 2015, Apple and Samsung doninated the global market

