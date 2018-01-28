China’s smartphone market falls for the first time

China’s smartphone market has fallen for the first time, with annual shipments down by four per cent in 2017, according to data from research firm Canalys.
The decline ends eight years’ growth in the world’s largest mobile phone market. Smartphone brands Huawei, Oppo and Vivo continue to dominate the Chinese handset market.
ALSO READ: Why highly educated Kenyans tarmac for ages
Despite the overall slowdown of the market, Huawei saw double-digit growth, the Canalys report said. Between 2010 and 2015, Apple and Samsung doninated the global market