Industry players happy with Tourism and Wildlife under one docket

| Published Sun, January 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 27th 2018 at 18:27 GMT +3

Tourism CS Najib Balala

Players in the tourism industry have welcomed establishment of Tourism and Wildlife Ministry. Initially, wildlife was under Environment.

Kenya Tourism Federation (KTF) National Chairman Mohamed Hersi said they have been pushing for tourism and wildlife to be under one docket.

ALSO READ: Two men fined heavily for poaching

“We are excited that President Uhuru heeded to our plea and made Tourism and Wildlife one fully fledged ministry,” Hersi, who is also Chief Executive Officer of Sun Africa Group of Hotels, said.

Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers (Kahc) Coast Branch Executive Officer Sam Ikwaye said tourism and wildlife have been designed to function together.

“That is how we managed to push tourism to where it is as a country for over 50 years before the Tourism Act was enacted. It was easy to manage the resources,” Ikwaye said.

Kenya Coast Tourist Association (KCTA) Chairman Victor Shitakah said the move to put tourism and wildlife together was long overdue.

“We are happy that tourism and wildlife are now to be marketed under one docket. Kenya has more to offer in terms of its unmatched tourism attractions which include flora and fauna,” Shitakah said