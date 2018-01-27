Nakumatt Holdings administrator retains Tuskys as managers

| Published Sat, January 27th 2018 at 10:23, Updated January 27th 2018 at 10:29 GMT +3

Nakumatt Holdings Administrator Mr Peter Kahi has appointed Tuskys as the new managers for the regional retailer.

The appointment, effected ahead of a scheduled suppliers meeting next Wednesday, is subject to regulatory approvals earlier sought and will see Tusker Mattresses Ltd assuming the operations management aspects for Nakumatt. Speaking when he confirmed the appointment, Kahi said the Administration process will rely heavily on management expertise from the local retailer.

Mr Kahi disclosed that the Administrator will be placing a formal request to Competition Authority of Kenya seeking specific exemptions to enable Tuskys assume the operating manager duties.