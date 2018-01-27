Uhuru releases seven ministers from cabinet duties Previous Story
Regulation tightens for HR professionals

By James Wanzala | Published Sat, January 27th 2018 at 10:03, Updated January 27th 2018 at 10:07 GMT +3
[Photo: Courtesy]

Pressure is growing for thousands of uncertified human resource professionals in Kenya.

This is as the clock ticks towards the 2020 deadline set by the regulator for them to have practicing certificates.

The Institute of Human Resource Management says HR professionals are currently undergoing retraining and vetting to be certified.

This has forced many practitioners back to class to get the coveted certificate.

Speaking when the Human Resource Management Professionals Examinations Board released examinations results for the November/December 2017 class, IHRM Executive Director Dorcas Wainaina said the regulator has tightened processes to ensure only qualified professionals practice either as employees or consultants.

According the results for the second batch, 397 candidates sat, with 75 per cent of them passing while 25 per cent failed, a drop from 79 per cent pass for the July/August class.

