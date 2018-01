| Published Fri, January 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 25th 2018 at 21:01 GMT +3

United Millers LTD proprietor Sunil Shah (right) receives a trophy from Toyota Kenya Managing Director Arvinder Reel during the 40th anniversary of the miller in Kisumu on Wednesday, Jan 24. [Photo by Denish Ochieng/Standard]

United Millers has expressed an interest in establishing milling plants in Uganda and Tanzania as part of its expansion strategy.

The miller, which celebrated its 40th anniversary yesterday, is the biggest operator in western Kenya and ranks among the top 10 millers in the country.

Proprietor Sunil Shah) told stakeholders during the firm’s anniversary celebrations that he hoped to cash in on emerging opportunities following the introduction of better trade policies in the East African Community.