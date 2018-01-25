Jamii Bora’s focus on local trade finance

| Published Thu, January 25th 2018 at 18:06, Updated January 25th 2018 at 18:13 GMT +3

When most people hear the words “trade finance” they immediately think of a complicated financial transaction involving hostile looking Bankers, piles of complicated forms and contracts, foreign shipping agreements and other intimidating images.

What trade finance actually means is financing for trade, which involves both domestic and international trade transactions.

Jamii Bora Bank however sees it differently in that it gives you money to enable you trade more and increase your revenue.

Some of the measures they are putting in place to enable you focus on your business while we take care of the financing include;

Bank guarantees

A guarantee is a promise, made by the Bank on your behalf, to pay an agreed sum of money to a third party after a specified period of time and on agreed conditions.

So, if you are a petrol station or supermarket and you want to access petroleum products or bread to stock your outlet, Jamii Bora Bank will make a promise to your supplier that we will pay them in a specified period of time and on agreed conditions.

This gives you access to the products, time to sell them and raise the money then Bank it with us in time for us to make the payment to your supplier on your behalf.

This works even for contractors or suppliers who may need to make a financial commitment in order to win tenders or jobs.

Cash advances

The bank also recognizes that a business needs cash to enable them drive their turnover in addition to guarantees. We structure our products to finance your business activity.

For example, if you run a bar, restaurant, supermarket or hardware store, they will finance your stock.

The bank will pay your suppliers directly so that they give you access to the stock you wish to sell and then when you sell the stock you clear the facility and do it all over again. This is known as the Boresha Stock loan.

Another of the bank’s solution with its importing business customers is Custom Bora Duty Facility: As the name of the product suggests, JBB will pay your customs duty charges that enables you to clear your goods remove them from the port to our approved warehouses thereby avoiding heavy penalties from demurrage.

Whether you are a small supermarket, a bar or restaurant, a contractor, a supplier or manufacturer what you need is cash to feed your business and boost your turnover, which is what Jamii Bora Bank is offering.