Tecno introduces 2.5D Third-Generation Corning Glass

| Published Thu, January 25th 2018 at 15:41, Updated January 25th 2018 at 15:47 GMT +3

As smartphone technology continuously grows, it is expected that every aspect of devices will grow as well. The 2.5D glass trend has been hitting the waves for some time now and it might sound weird right now as a lot of people do not see anything wrong with their current smartphone screen but, you need to come to terms with the fact that times and inventions are changing.

Today, Africa’s number one mobile brand, TECNO has released CAMON CM (means: CAMON see-more) and for most TECNO fans, this is a welcome development.

Although, a lot of people ask questions, such as

What exactly is the technology behind a 2.5D glass display?

What makes the 2.5D glass display special?

The 2.5D is a term used for glass displays that feature a slight curvature at the edges known as contoured edges. Although, the curved edges might not be noticeable from afar, but you can see and feel the difference when you hold a phone bestowed with 2.5D glass in your hand.

The 2.5D on the new TECNO CAMON CM features an elegant and smooth look, which gives the device a sleeker and softer feel and the screen can be further strengthened using Corning Third Glass.

One benefit of the 2.5D glass on the new TECNO CAMON CM is purely aesthetic and ergonomic. With this glass, users can easily touch and swipe on the screen of their smartphone smoothly.

Another merit is that in the curved glass edge of the CAMON CM, the 2.5D glass looks better than just raising the bezel above the display edge and when it comes to toughness and scratch resistance, the manufacturing technique used in making the TECNO CAMON CM guarantees that users will have no more reasons to complain.

With the 2.5D display glass that comes with the new TECNO CAMON CM, users don’t need additional screen protector on their smartphone because the glass already got them covered on that aspect and this definitely saves them some money.