It comes fully loaded with a 3000mAh battery, 2GB RAM+16GB ROM memory

Tecno Mobile’s latest smartphone, the Camon CM is the newest device making the rounds

With its amazingly crafted 2.5D Third-Generation Corning Glass display and a remarkably sleek design that makes the device sit comfortably when held, the new TECNO CAMON CM infinity display confronts the usual framework of smartphone design, allowing users to see and experience more than ever before.

Full screen, better view

The smartphone has a wider display and maintains a really solid size which also makes it special and a remarkable addition to the TECNO CAMON series.

The 5.7-inch screen smartphone takes up about 83% of the phone’s front screen and it’s much bigger than the screen of its much more recent predecessors (CAMON CX, CAMON CX air), enabling a much wider viewing.

One of the most obvious trends in smartphone manufacturing these days is the effort to eliminate the bezel, or frame, that surrounds a phone’s display with a goal of making the users feel like their holding only a screen in their hand with nothing else to distract from what is being displayed on that screen.

It’s safe to say TECNO has achieved that feat and even more with the CAMON CM. The device comes imbedded with an 18:9 screen support single window 1:1 split-screen which can be operated with only one step - meaning you can do two things at a time on the screen.

Also, a 13MP camera with amazingly bright ring flash (1 LED ring flash in the front and 4 LED ring flash in the back) is there to give users beautiful pictures and with the wider screen, users can capture more angles when used to take a selfie. For example, if a regular smartphone screen will capture 3-4 people in one selfie shot, the new CAMON CM will capture much more than 6 in one shot- amazing.

Other amazing features…

The immersive display, wider screen and beautiful camera quality is just part of the amazing things the new device flaunts. It comes fully loaded with a huge 3000mAh battery, 2GB RAM+16GB ROM memory and a powerful 7.0 android OS which makes everything work smoothly and seamlessly.

