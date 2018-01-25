Lobbies call out CA over report on telecos Next Story
Exit Nakumatt, enter Khetia’s stores in Busia

By Ignatius Odanga | Published Thu, January 25th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 24th 2018 at 23:11 GMT +3
Busia deputy governor Moses Mulomi (right) cuts the ribbon during the official opening of Khetia supermarket branch in Busia town. With him is Khetia director of retail chains. [PHOTO/IGNATIUS ODANGA]

Khetia’s Supermarket has taken over premises that previously housed the troubled Nakumatt stores in western region.

The supermarket has opened new branches in Busia, Bungoma and Kakamega counties. Busia Deputy Governor Moses Mulomi presided over the official opening of Khetia’s Busia branch yesterday in a function that was also attended by county director of trade, Vincent Asikoyo.

Nakumatt had one branch in Busia and Bungoma after investing Sh200 million to set them up in December, 2015. Khetia’s retail chains director, Ashok Khetia, said he had invested over Sh150 million in the Busia branch and hired 90 staff.

“We hope to get support from the various stakeholders so that we can expand the business in Busia town,” said Mr Khetia.

Presence of Khetia’s in Busia means it’s going to compete for customers with Tesia supermarket. Mr Mulomi said the storewould leverage on job shortage in the county.

