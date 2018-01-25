Election goodies came in Sh50 and Sh100 notes

| Published Thu, January 25th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 24th 2018 at 22:45 GMT +3

The circulation of Sh100 and Sh50 currency notes soared in June last year during the electioneering season, with the European Union (EU) reporting voter bribery.

According to the Central Bank, the Sh100 note was the most popular, with its circulation rising by 26.1 per cent.

The Sh50 note circulation rose by 17 per cent and the expensive vote fueled the Sh1,000 note growth by 8.1 per cent.

“Currency in circulation increased by eight per cent during financial year 2016/17.

"The currency was issued through the Central Bank of Kenya offices in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret, Nyeri, Nakuru and Meru,” CBK said in its annual report.

Banknotes accounted for 97 per cent and coins three per cent of currency in circulation.

In terms of components, banknotes in circulation increased by 12 per cent from 474 million pieces in the year to June 30, 2016, to 531 million pieces in the year to June 30, 2017.

EU poll observers indicated they witnessed widespread payment of people to attend rallies. They also noted the use of State resources during campaigns.

Quartz Africa estimated both public and private citizens will have spent tops of Sh100 billion, with both the state and candidates spending hundreds of billions of shillings to secure the electoral process or campaigning.

Kenyan taxpayers paid over Sh70 billion to foot the bill for the two polls held in August and October last year, making up a chunk of the money splashed during the process.

Choppers stole the show, with the American Cable News Network estimating a record 86 choppers were registered during the campaign season - more than double the number registered last time round.

“Helicopters are so prevalent on the campaign trail that the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority recently kick-started a campaign urging voters not to hang from them when they take off,” Quartz Africa wrote.