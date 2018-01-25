Police accused of harassing passengers for using mobile phones

| Published Thu, January 25th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 24th 2018 at 22:40 GMT +3

Members of public disembark from the Nairobi Railway Station. [Photoby Elvis Ogina/Standard]

Passengers using the city commuter trains are accusing police of regular arbitrary arrests and harassment at the Railway Station terminus.

The passengers said police officers arrested them for using mobile phones while crossing the railway line, having their earphones on or standing close to the door inside the trains.

They also complained that they were not aware of railway safety regulations except for the announcement asking passengers to remove their earphones while crossing the line and advice on how to use the tunnel.

“This has been going on for a long time and the police officers who arrest you demand Sh3,000," said Philip Otieno, a passenger on the Mwiki train.

"Since one is hurrying to work in the morning, you give up the argument and resort to paying the money."

Salary swallowed

Mr Otieno said he had since stopped using the train because his salary was being swallowed up by bribes.

“I used to earn Sh8,000 a month at the restaurant where I worked. To save on fare, I would use the train, which charges far less than other means of transport during peak hours. However, two arrests in one month would cost me at least half my salary,” he said.

“I would make frantic calls to my wife to borrow money to bail me out because arriving late at work meant a salary cut. After deep consideration, I decided to go back to matatus.”

Around the station, posters warning that photography and videography are forbidden hang everywhere, but safety regulations are not mentioned.

Things came to a head when a passenger was arrested yesterday morning for using his mobile phone while crossing the line.

The passenger was asked to write a complaint letter.

According to Joseph Oduori, the commuter-in-charge who received the letter, the passenger said he had been allowed to leave the police cells only after parting with Sh1, 000.

“He came here furious, saying the police were simply devising methods of extorting the passengers under the pretext of saving lives. He said he was only holding his phone in his hand, not using it,” said Mr Oduori.

“He wrote down his complaints and handed the letter over to me. As required, I forwarded the complaint to the Kenya Railways management.”

Passenger claimed

In his letter, the passenger claimed he had his phone in his hands and was rushing towards the police officer when he was accosted.

The officer, he said, led him towards the police station within the premises.

“It started like a joke when he grabbed my arm without saying a word until I asked why he was holding my arm," said the complainant.

"Then he asked why I was using my phone while crossing the railway line. I was shocked when he dismissed my arguments.”

An insider also told Metropolitan that a crisis meeting had been called to address increased cases of arrests, which were interfering with their business between the commuter crew and some of the officials.

The source, who asked not to be named because he is not allowed to talk to the media, said they were concerned that more people were coming out to report cases of arrest and bribery by the police officers at the station.

“Two staff members were also arrested yesterday morning while they were clearing the train for arrival. Their explanation fell on deaf ears and they were taken to the cells,” said the source.

Pedestrian crossing

He also said concerns had been raised about the number of arrests at the railway station pedestrian crossing near City Stadium.

“From 5pm to 6.30pm, the police officers camp at the stadium and arrest pedestrians crossing the line at that point,” he said.

Odouri confirmed the arrests, adding that the two staff members had been released and that they were arrested because they were not in uniform.

But the OCS at the Kenya Railways station denied the claims that his officers were arresting train passengers.