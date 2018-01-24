21-day ultimatum for Biwott family as creditor hooks for share of billions

| Published Wed, January 24th 2018 at 14:38, Updated January 24th 2018 at 14:43 GMT +3

The creditor wants to be included as the forth administrator of the multi-billion Biwott estate [Courtesy]

An Eldoret-based court has given the family of the late one-time powerful politician Nicholas Biwott 21 days to accept or reject letters of administration over his estate.

This is after a creditor swore an affidavit on October 30, 2017 claiming a piece of the properties left by Biwott.

Through Kalya and Company Advocates, Barnabas Arap Kiprono has laid claim to the estate, saying he was a creditor of the deceased.

Nicholas Biwott, christened ‘total man’, died aged 77 year old on July 11, 2017 after battling a long illness.

He left three family members; Johana Catherine Kiprono, Rhoda Jeruto and Hannie Biwott as the administrator of his multi-billion estate.

In the notice published in a local daily, the court directed the three family members to appear before the court and show cause why Kiprono should not be included as the fourth administrator to the properties.

“This is to direct you (three administrators) that within twenty one days after service hereof cause an appearance to be entered for you either in principal registry of in Eldoret registry and accept or refuse letters of administration of all estates which by law devolves to and vests in the personal representatives of the deceased,” it read in part.

It would further in its ultimatum warn the family that in the event they will default, the court will grant letters of administration to Kiprono.

Biwott dominated the Kenyan political scene like a colossus in the post 1982 foiled coup even as he immersed a volume of wealth as an influential businessman.

He lived a life of secrecy and mystery that his business dealings have remained a top secret even to his close associates.

Even though his exact wealth remain a mystery, Nigeria’s Venture Financial Magazine in 2013 listed him under top 50 billionaires in Africa with a net worth of Sh100billion.

The former powerful cabinet minister was a major shareholder of Kenol-Kobil, a chain of filling station across East Africa, owned AirKenya, a domestic airline and many other business.