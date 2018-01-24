Court issues warrant of arrest for guards in banker's killing

| Published Wed, January 24th 2018 at 13:41, Updated January 24th 2018 at 13:51 GMT +3

David Kamau who succumbed to injuries on January 14, after allegedly beaten by security guards in Naivas, Nyali center, Mombasa County.

MOMBASA, KENYA: The High Court has issued a warrant of arrest for four security guards wanted for the killing of a banker following a scuffle outside a club in Nyali on January 7.

Two other guards - Hamisi Hare Karisa and Saidi Mwamuye Mwalungo - were arrested following the death of David Kamau Wokabi (right) and charged on January 10 with assault, which they denied and were freed on bail.

The State had indicated that it intended to press murder charges against them on Tuesday, but they failed to come to court prompting a warrant of arrest to be issued.

A second warrant was issued for two other guards who are still at large.

The four were employees of Solvit Security Solutions Limited, which has released footage depicting what it says happened on that fateful day.

At large

Meanwhile, the identities of the two guards at large have not been released.

On Wednesday, High Court Deputy Registrar George Kiage ordered the arrest of the guards for failing to appear in court.

On Monday Solvit Security Solutions Limited, in an advertisement carried in local dailies, claimed that Wokabi turned violent and abusive when confronted by its guards for relieving himself in the open.

The firm laid out its case based on its analysis of closed circuit television footage of the incident.

Two of its guards were detained and interrogated after the killing. The firm says it is saddened by what happened and has promised to co-operate with detectives in the matter.