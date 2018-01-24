Lake Basin Mall opens in Kisumu late February

| Published Wed, January 24th 2018 at 13:16, Updated January 24th 2018 at 13:35 GMT +3

KISUMU, KENYA: The Sh4.2 billion Lake Basin mall that was facing an auction over a Sh4 billion bank loan is finally out of the woods and is now gearing up for opening after Treasury took over the loan.

The Standard established that the mall will now be opened on February 28, next month after several months of delay and is set to transform the economy of the region.

Arguably the biggest mall in Western Kenya, the mall has been projected to raise about Sh230 million per year as tenants rush to occupy it with over 30 percent of its premises already leased out.

When The Standard visited the mall on Wednesday, there was a beehive of activities as tenants refurbished various shops in readiness for the grand opening next month.

Measuring about 60,000 square feet, the five floor mega investment has about 140 shops, a three star hotel, show rooms as well as a parking for 335 cars.

Dr Evans Atera, the acting managing director of Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA) said that the authority was working on its final plans to open the mall.

He noted that several tenants have expressed interest in the mall whose construction has already seen massive development in Mamboleo and its environs where it is located.

“Several tenants whom we have already leased some of the shops to have already started working on their shops. Almost everything is ready and now we are waiting for next month,” said Atera.

Among the key tenants that have already booked slots at the mall include, The Communications Authority of Kenya, Bata Shoe Company and Best Western.

Godfey Mwangi, an engineer in charge of technical services said that the mall was ready for occupancy as from last year saying that everything had been installed including security cameras.

“We are glad that the mall is now set to start benefitting the public and all structural requirements including security are all in place,” said Mwangi.

With the expansion of the Kisumu-Kakamega into a dual carriage highway already underway, the mall is set to be easily accessible to residents.

The mall which is set to be the fifth mall in Kisumu and the largest in Western Kenya has been at the center of controversy with politicians and other government organs raising issues about it.

At the center of it was the loan used to construct it that threatened its auction which saw local leaders and residents up in arms demanding that it be paid before Treasury stepped in.

Last year, Attoney General Githu Muigai and auditor General Edward Ouko asked Treasury to ensure that the loan is paid with Ouko describing the mall as “a landmark national asset which will improve the economy of the lake basin region in line with vision 2030”.