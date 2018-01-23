New headache for Treasury as wage bill rises by Sh94b Previous Story
Silverstone Air launches new flights into Lodwar, Turkana County

By Elvis Ogina | Published Tue, January 23rd 2018 at 00:11, Updated January 23rd 2018 at 00:14 GMT +3
Low-cost carrier Silverstone Air has launched new flights into Lodwar in Turkana County.

The airline made its maiden flight to Lodwar last Friday as it intensifies expansion drive through new routes.

It will make daily flights to the far-flung region from Wilson Airport in Nairobi.

“We have been working hard over the past few months to be able to launch our airline routes,” said Chief Executive Mohamed Somow.

In the past three months, the airline has launched daily flights to Kisumu, Ukunda, Malindi and Lamu.

