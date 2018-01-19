Security guards to face court for attack on banker

| Published Fri, January 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 18th 2018 at 22:43 GMT +3

David Kamau who succumbed to injuries on January 14, after he was beaten by security guards in Naivas, Nyali center, Mombasa County. [Photo by Mkamburi Mwawasi/Standard]

Police are looking for two security guards in connection with an attack on a banker who later died in hospital.

David Kamau, an employee of CFC Stanbic Bank, Nyali branch, was allegedly beaten by four security guards for urinating on grass outside a club in Mombasa.

He died a week later while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mombasa.

Rushed to hospital

Kamau was allegedly attacked at around 3am on January 7 by the security guards who were manning the complex where the club is housed. A colleague rushed him to hospital.

Mombasa County Police Commander Johnstone Ipara yesterday said a Good Samaritan had reported the assault on January 7.

“A report was made at the police station of a man who had been assaulted by four security guards and two suspects have been arrested,” said Ipara.

He said the two would be taken to court today to face murder charges.

He added that police were looking for the other two guards, who were on the run.

Serious condition

Kamau’s widow, Grace Ndung’u, a mother of two, said she received a call from Jocham Hospital that Sunday morning informing her that her husband was admitted there in a serious condition.

“I was told that my husband had had an accident and was asked if I could make it to the hospital in 20 minutes. On arrival, I saw my husband’s car and there was no sign that it had been involved in an accident.

“My husband could not speak and I found him being stitched up. He was in pain,” Ndung’u said yesterday.

She decided to transfer him to Aga Khan Hospital, where he was taken to the intensive care unit. He died on January 14.

The widow says she was told that the guards attacked her husband with kicks and blows for allegedly urinating on the grass outside a bar where he had been drinking.

Kicks and blows

Ipara assured Kamau’s family that justice would be served.

“We are dealing with the individuals involved in the matter and not the security company. They should all take responsibility for their actions,” said Ipara.