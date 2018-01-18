Traffic management to revert to commandant in changes, ministry says

| Published Thu, January 18th 2018 at 14:55, Updated January 18th 2018 at 15:02 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Traffic police is set for reorganisation in efforts to make it effective in enforcement.

Transport Principal Secretary Paul Mwangi told Members of Parliament the changes are set to be effected by March, 2018.

This will see all traffic police officers brought under the traffic commandant.

“Devolving traffic matters to county police officers whose priority is security in the county has weakened enforcement of law,” he said.

He added this will be same way as all other police formations such as the Kenya Airports Police Unit, Railways, Tourist police and Anti-Stock Theft Unit which are controlled under a single command unit.

Mwangi said Inspector General of police is set to sign performance contracts with regional and county commanders on fatality reduction targets within their areas of operations and hold them accountable if they do not deliver.

The same, he said should be used to sanction them where targets are not met.

The PS said police will continue to conduct spot checks and random inspection of vehicles on the roads for compliance.

And to guarantee proper mobility for police, the IG will ensure there is adequate supply of vehicles, motorcycles, and other equipment necessary for reinforcement.

Mwangi said new rules on driving test examiners will come in place in March but added that the current officials gazetted to run it will continue to exercise the role.

As part of efforts to address accidents on the roads by the Public Service Vehicles, all 400,000 PSV and commercial driving license holders will be subjected to a refresher course and retesting before issuing them with a new driving license which had demerit points.

The drivers should also be subjected to basic medical examination within the next three months, he said.

Traffic operations had been devolved in 2016 in changes that were aimed at stamping out corruption among officers and enhance operations.

Traffic police operations and command were devolved and put under the county commanders in the country.

Officials said the decentralization was aimed at ensuring better management of affairs.

County commanders were told to be responsible for the day to day traffic operations and the personnel, arms, vehicles and other equipment.

County and divisional traffic officers had been reporting to the traffic commandant in terms of operations. The current traffic commandant is Jecinta Kinyua.

In the new arrangements, traffic headquarters will continue to manage research, government vehicle unit, and check unit, highway patrol, driving schools, and National Transport and Safety Authority officers, formulation of policies and organization of courses for officers at various levels.

The move was praised by many police commanders who said it will make management and operations easier.